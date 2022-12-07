Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Stock Performance

ABMD stock opened at $377.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.