Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,856 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in KE by 360.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KE by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,629,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,592,000 after purchasing an additional 110,175 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of -1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.