Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in PTC by 23.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at about $7,465,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PTC by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,507 shares of company stock valued at $34,466,469. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.