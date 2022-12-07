Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

