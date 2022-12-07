Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,334 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,633,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $14,146,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after buying an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 138,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

