Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 3,802 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,471 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 926,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

