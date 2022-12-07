Quantamental Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

