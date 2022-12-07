Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 181.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 57.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHPT opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

