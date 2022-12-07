Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $223,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

