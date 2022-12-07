Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 4,000 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

