Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 1,380.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,726 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 39,840 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.14% of Groupon worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,572 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Groupon by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,954 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Groupon to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

GRPN opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

