Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 934.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,482.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSE ICL opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

