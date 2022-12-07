Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,980 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEF. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 67.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Greif by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Greif Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

GEF stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,265,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,104,473.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $336,513.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,265,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,104,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,616 shares of company stock worth $3,218,886 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

