Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.10% of LendingTree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 80.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in LendingTree by 17.5% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Stock Performance

LendingTree stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $91,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,434.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

