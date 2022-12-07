Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LXU shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.62.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

