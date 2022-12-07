Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.27.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

