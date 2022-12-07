Quantbot Technologies LP Has $472,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum Profile

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.