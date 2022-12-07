Quantbot Technologies LP Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

