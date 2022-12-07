Quantbot Technologies LP Has $490,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPK stock opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

