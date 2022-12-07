Quantbot Technologies LP Has $528,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 49.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 26.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Shares of BX stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.