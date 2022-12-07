Quantbot Technologies LP Has $544,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 1.4 %

OneMain stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.