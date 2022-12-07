Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ranpak worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ranpak by 210.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 10,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of PACK opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

