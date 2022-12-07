Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,537 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 268.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 466,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 339,845 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

