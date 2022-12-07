Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $491,000 Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 192.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 277,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Coursera by 37.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 36,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $258,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,437 in the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera Trading Down 5.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of COUR opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

