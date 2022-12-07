Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

