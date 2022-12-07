Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 1,861 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 89.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Otter Tail by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Otter Tail by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 165.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

