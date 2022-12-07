Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 3,042 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 274.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 155,658 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $7,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,099,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,421 shares of company stock worth $3,966,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.