Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

Shares of KLAC opened at $383.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.37 and its 200-day moving average is $340.56. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

