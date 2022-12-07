Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 40,350 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 29.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,669,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,465,599 shares of company stock worth $191,186,182 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.25. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.