Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 847,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UniFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $214.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.77.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

