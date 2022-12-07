Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

