Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,569 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $95,621,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.86 and a 200 day moving average of $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.95.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

