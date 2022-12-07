Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,699 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 242,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 97,042 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 274,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $1,286,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

