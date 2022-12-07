Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $511,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 166,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 63.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.