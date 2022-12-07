Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $527,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 416.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.