Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Peloton Interactive

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

