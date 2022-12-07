Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
