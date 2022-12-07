Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) Trading Up 12.8%

Redbubble Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Rating) rose 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.43 and last traded at 0.43. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Redbubble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Redbubble in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.39.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

