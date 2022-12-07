Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.60.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$47.83 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.81.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,560. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

