Research Analysts Set Expectations for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

