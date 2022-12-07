Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $46,000 in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 25.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Universal by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,728.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Stock Performance

Universal Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $64.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

