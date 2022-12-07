Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $49,000 in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 131,986 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

