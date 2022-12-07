Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after buying an additional 890,395 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

