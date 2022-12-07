Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.1 %

SAIC stock opened at $115.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

