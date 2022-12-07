Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

