Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $209.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

