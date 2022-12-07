Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 65.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 20.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Citigroup downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $145.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average is $177.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.72 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.