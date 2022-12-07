Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,894,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,243,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,517 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 140.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $92.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

