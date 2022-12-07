Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading Down 3.8%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 8,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUBLF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

