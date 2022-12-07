Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $1.07 on December 29th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.068 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $12.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.58.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.59. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $90.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

