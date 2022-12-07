SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €115.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($121.05) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($116.84) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

ETR:SAP opened at €103.24 ($108.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 12 month high of €125.40 ($132.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.45.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.